Nigerians React As Video Of Kwam 1 Kissing Man On The Lips Surfaces On Social Media

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment popular Fuji musician, Kwam1, kissed a man while performing on stage.

The singer’s interaction with the man has got a lot of netizens questioning the motive behind the kiss.

Watch the video below,

See how Nigerians reacted to the video,

Aewwilliams, “It is cult stuff, ogboni to be precise.They kiss each other on the lips.”

Rosythrone, “The male gender that can’t even do close hug with his fellow gender. Naaah this is extreme.”

Jumoke, “You all read too much into little things.”

Omalichanwa, “And na only mummy of Lagos dey Kirikiri.”

Evesoal, “When did we start kissing men on the lips as greetings in Nigeria.”

Amyxious, “Hmmmm, this is extreme oooo, kissing a fellow male gender, not even peck na kiss.”

Uncletimmie, “Any cult or fraternity that requires men to kiss each other on the lips is doubly sacrilegious. What nonsense is that.”

Call me ekpo, “It is a form of greeting in the traditional ogboni, nothing sexual attached.”

Osato, “Ogboni vibe.”

Patty, “When they are not ashamed to go extreme like this, just know there is something fishy.”