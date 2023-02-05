See Video Of MC Oluomo’s Children Spraying Lavishly New Notes On Fuji Musician, Kwam 1 Amidst Scarcity

A video showing the moment Fuji king, Kwam 1 was hailing the children of the Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo at a recent event for spraying tons of new notes has surfaced on social media.

The video shared captures the moment musician was seen hailing them and singing their praise, “Awon omo Musiliu, awon omo Ayinde” which translates to Children of Musiliu, Children of Ayinde whilst they spray away the newly redesigned notes.

This is coming at a period of new notes scarcity which has left many Nigerians in anguish and frustration and in some cases, death.

Naija News also understands that the scarcity of the new notes sparked angry protests across major cities in the country.

Below is a video of the fuji musician hailing the Mc oluomo’s children at an event for praying new notes.

Bank Hides New Naira Notes

Meanwhile, a viral video obtained by Naija News on Saturday evening showed how the new notes were hidden behind old notes in the bank whose name is not made public yet.

In the video, bank workers could be seen withdrawing some old notes from the vault to reveal the hidden new notes from where they were stacked.

An official could be heard in the background of the video demanding that the new Naira notes she had seen being loaded into the banks’ Automated Teller Machines (ATM) so that customers could have access to money.