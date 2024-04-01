Sheath Your Swords And Allow Peace To Reign – Aseyin Tells KWAM 1, Ex-drummer

Advertisement

The Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola Ajirotutu Adeyeri 111, has called on King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1) and his erstwhile lead drummer, Ayankunle Ayanlowo to put their differences aside.

The monarch made the call on Monday during a visit by Ayankunle who honoured the invitation extended to him.

Naija News reports that KWAM 1 and Ayankunle have been at each other’s throats for some weeks now following the latter’s accusation of being treated as a slave.

Ayankunle had accused the Fuji musician of poor welfare package for his band members which KWAM1 vehemently, denied saying all that drummers are specialized in is to complain.

Addressing the rift between the duo, Oba Oyebola Ajirotutu asked the musicians to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign.

While speaking with newsmen after the meeting at Iseyin, the monarch noted that because Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde and Ayankunle Ayanlowo have strong connections with Iseyin, one being an in-law while the other is a son of Ado-Awaye, a community under Iseyin local government, he had no choice than to wade into the crisis.

He said, , “I have heard what Kunle said about his experience at his work and also listened to the video made by his former boss, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, all I will say is that both of them should allow peace to reign. I told Kunle to stop posting videos, abusing his former boss and he has started efforts to reach out to KWAM 1 to speak with him and ask for peaceful reconciliation.”

“I have read and listened to many angles to the issue from individuals taking sides, but as a monarch, I will want peace and not for this to continue.”

After the meeting with the monarch, the former lead drummer, Ayanlowo said he would abide by the counsel of the monarch that he should stop posting confrontational videos.

He appreciated his fans across the world, especially those who supported him when the issue was made public.

“They said I should not attack anyone anymore through social media or live interviews and I have agreed with the monarch. I just want to start by appreciating all those that stood with me during my travail till now. Those that heard my voice and have supported me morally, spiritually and financially

“I pray that the Lord Almighty will not abandon them all, their children will never suffer in their efforts to survive,” Ayanlowo said.