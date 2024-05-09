Video: I Feel Offended When People Refer To Me As A Great Man – Basketmouth

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth has said that he feels offended when people call him a great man.

Speaking via a clip shared on his Instagram page, the comedian spoke about how he wants to be remembered and the life he wants to live while alive.

He urged people to stop referring to him as a great man because according to him, great men do not live long.

He gave examples of people like Micheal Jackson, Kobe Bryant, Elvis Presley, Da Grin, and Mohbad who died in their prime.

He insisted that he does not want to be called a great man while alive.

The comedian also talked about his new look as he had shaved off his beard for the first time in over two decades.

He revealed that he had to shave it off for a new movie he would be starring in.

Watch the video below,

‘It Kills A Woman Faster’ – Nollywood Actress Bimpe Akintunde Opens Up About Single Parenting Struggles

Meanwhile, Yoruba Nollywood actress, Bimpe Akintunde, better known as Wasila Coded, has opened up on the challenges of being a single parent, emphasizing the huge toll it can take on women.

Naija News reports that the movie star in an interview with her colleague, Abiola Adebayo, on her Youtube podcast, said that single parenting is not a situation anyone hopes for and it is something that kills women faster.

Bimpe further advised men to take responsibility whenever they put a woman in a family way.

She said, “Single mum isn’t what anyone prays for; there is nothing that kills a woman faster than single parenting. Men are polygamous in nature. Any man that puts a lady in a family way, whether knowingly or unknowingly, should take responsibility.”

Bimpe Akintunde also revealed that whenever people meet her, they are surprised at how calm and friendly she is, unlike her movie characters.

According to the Yoruba thespian, Wasila Coded is just a character, and Bimpe Akintunde is her name.

She added, “When people meet me, they are like they don’t know I am this calm nice and think I am always breaking bottles, but I told them Wasila Coded is just a character, Bimpe Akintunde is my name.”