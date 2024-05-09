Fuel Scarcity: ‘I Can Assure Nigerians, Port Harcourt, Warri Refineries Will Be Fully Operational In 2024’ – Sen Ubah

The Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) chairman, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has announced that the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries will be fully operational by the end of 2024.

He mentioned that plans were already in place to achieve the target and that the Kaduna Refinery would be operational by the end of next year.

He emphasized that the completion of these plants, coupled with the addition of supply from the 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) Dangote Refinery, would meet the nation’s domestic fuel demand and significantly improve the Nigerian economy.

The senator urged the federal government and other stakeholders to establish modular refineries to expand domestic crude oil refining capacity.

Sen Ubah said: “My mandate is to ensure that the refineries in Nigeria are up and functional. By my involvement, before the end of this year, two refineries will be up and running.

“Also, before the end of next year, the Kaduna refinery will come on stream. Also, the production of jet oil, and tolubricant will be produced by mid-next year.

“I can assure Nigerians that I will tirelessly pursue and ensure that these refineries are up and running before the end of the year. We have set up a technical team to visit the refineries every two weeks in order to meet the set target.“