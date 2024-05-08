Tinubu Govt Woos Foreign Investors For 17 Oil Blocks

The Federal Government has marketed 12 oil blocks and five deep offshore assets up for sale to global oil sector investors.

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, wooed foreign investors on Tuesday at the ongoing 2024 Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, United States.

Komlafe stated that each block had been chosen for its potential to bolster the country’s reserves and stimulate economic vitality, adding that the proposed sale is a significant leap in our strategic hydrocarbons development initiative.

He said the government was committed to conducting the licensing round in a fair, competitive, and transparent manner, adding that the 2024 oil fields’ bid round for the 12 oil blocks and five deep offshore assets would end by January 2025.

Komolafe said the participation guidelines are structured to ensure fairness and strategic partnership, fostering not just economic returns but also technological exchange and capacity building.

He said, “It is towards the exploitation and optimisation of these abundant hydrocarbon resources that Section 7(t) of the Petroleum Industry Act empowers the NUPRC as the industry regulator to conduct bidding rounds for the award of PPLs (Petroleum Prospecting Licences) and PMLs (Petroleum Mining Licences) according to the Act and applicable regulations.

“It is on this premise that the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2024 Licensing Round at this global event for participation by international investors with financial and technical capacity.

“The exercise, initially announced on April 29, 2024, is a significant leap in our strategic hydrocarbons development initiative. This round introduces 12 meticulously selected blocks across diverse geological spectra — from the fertile onshore basins to the promising continental shelves and the untapped depths of our deep offshore territories.”

“In keeping with the provisions of the PIA and regulations made under the Act, the commission has issued a licensing round guideline and published a licensing round plan for the 12 blocks (namely PPL 300-CS; PPL 301-CS; PPL 3008; PPL 3009; PPL 2001; PPL 2002; PML 51; PPL 267; PPL 268; PPL 269; PPL 270; and PPL 271).”

Komolafe stated that the commencement of the 2024 bid round signified a significant opportunity for investors and companies to participate in developing Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

He said the inclusion of both the new greenfield blocks and those from the previous bid round highlights the government’s commitment to maximising the potential of its petroleum resources.

He added: “In addition to these blocks, the seven deep offshore blocks from the 2022 Mini-Bid Round Exercise, which covers an area of approximately 6,700 km2 in water depths of 1,150m to 3,100m, shall also be concluded along with this licensing round.

“New greenfield oil blocks on offer include six acreages located on the continental shelf, four deep offshore blocks, and two onshore blocks in the Niger Delta. Some criteria that will apply to the 2024 bid round include a demonstration of technical competence, financial capacity, and viability.

“It is hoped that with these criteria, the 2024 licensing round will be conducted in a fair, competitive, and non-discriminatory manner, as stipulated in Sections 73 and 74 of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.”