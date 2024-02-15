Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission To Move Departments From Abuja To Lagos

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) is exploring the possibility of relocating certain units from Abuja to Lagos.

According to a memo dated 14th February 2024, with reference CSA/HGA/MRP/ML/001, seen by Naija News correspondent, the move is to improve organizational efficiency and manage office accommodation in Abuja.

The NUPRC added that the relocation is driven by the need to enhance service delivery, reduce operational costs and make adequate utilization of assets in Lagos.

The memo, therefore, asked each department to identify and send a list of units that can operate independently with minimal supervision in readiness for the move to Lagos.

Dr. Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu, who signed the memo, said the list is expected to be submitted on or before the close of business on Friday, 23rd February 2024.

The fresh move is coming at a time when mixed reactions have continued to trail the decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to move some of its departments from Abuja to Lagos and the similar decision by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to move its headquarters from Abuja to Lagos.

Why I Kicked Against FAAN, CBN Departments Relocation To Lagos – Ndume

The Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, has said his rejection of the proposed movement of the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and some departments in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Lagos is not sentimental.

Recall that Ndume had said there would be political consequences for moving the FAAN head office and some offices of the apex bank to Nigeria’s commercial centre.

Speaking with TheCable, the senator representing Borno South in the National Assembly insisted that his comments were borne out of patriotism for the country.

The fiery lawmaker also said his comments that there would be political consequences for the relocation of the offices from Abuja to Lagos were the truth.

Ndume admitted that although he has a child who works in the CBN, that did not stop him from expressing his views on the relocation.