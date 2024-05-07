Putin Sworn In As Russian President For Record Fifth Term

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been sworn into office for a record-breaking fifth term at a lavish Kremlin ceremony.

The 71-year-old, who has ruled Russia since the turn of the century, won more than 87% of the vote in the March presidential election devoid of any opposition.

For the fifth time on Tuesday, Putin took the long walk through the Grand Kremlin Palace to St Andrew’s Throne Hall, where he took the presidential oath and made a brief address to Russians.

Addressing an audience of ministers and dignitaries, President Putin said Russia is more united than ever before, saying that his government with the people will overcome all obstacles.

He said, “We are a united and great people. Together we will overcome all obstacles, we will bring all our plans to fruition, and together we will win.”

Naija News reports that the inauguration was broadcast live on most major Russian television channels from around midday (0900 GMT).

A luxury motorcade had driven Putin to Moscow’s Grand Kremlin Palace and he walked through the palace corridors to the ornate Saint Andrew Hall.

Government officials and foreign diplomats in Moscow were invited to the ceremony, including French Ambassador Pierre Levy.

Other European countries including Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic signalled that they will not send representatives amid soured tensions over the conflict in Ukraine.