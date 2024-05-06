Photos: Seyi Law, AY Makun, Others Storm Dedication Of Ali Baba’s Triplets In Lagos

Popular comedians like AY Makun, Seyi Law, and MC Lively were among the celebrities that graced the dedication ceremony of Ali Baba’s triplets.

The dedication, which took place on Sunday, began with a church service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Christ The Lord Central Parish in Lekki and was later followed by a reception at an event centre on Hakeem Dickson Street in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The event brought together Ali Baba’s friends, family, and professional acquaintances.

Other guests at the event included Chigul, Bunmi Davis, Ajebo Comedian, and Adebola Williams.

See pictures below,

Naija News recalls that Ali Baba had on April 1st announced that his wife, Mary had delivered a set of triplets.