IBEDC Slashes Electricity Tariff For Band A Customers

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has commenced reduction in tariff from N225/Kwh to N206.80/Kwh for band A customers in its coverage territory.

This review followed the directive by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to discuss downward tariffs for band A customers only.

Speaking with reporters on Monday in Ota, Ogun, the Lead of Media Relations, IBEDC, Busolami Tunwase, said that the new tariff was with effect from May 4.

Tunwase stated that customers using prepaid metres will be the first to experience the revised tariff while postpaid customers will feel the revised tariff at the end of the month.

She said: “Customers using prepaid metres will be the first to experience the revised tariff – N206.80/Kwh whenever they vend this month of May.

“While for postpaid customers, the revised tariff will reflect in the electricity bills to be received at the end of May 2024.”

Speaking further, Tunwase said that the tariffs for bands B, C, D and E remain unchanged.

She assured the customers that IBEDC remains unequivocally committed to ensuring quality and improved service across our franchise.

The IBEDC coverage territory includes Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Kwara, and parts of Ekiti, Niger and Kogi.

Earlier, the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company slashed the tariff payable by its Band A customers to N206.80 per kilowatt-hour from the N225/kWh approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The spokesperson for the IKEDC, Olufadeke Omo-Omorodion, disclosed this on Monday.

According to the notice, the downward tariff review for Band A customers would take effect on Monday, May 6, 2024.