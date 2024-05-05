Nigeria News
Full List Of Top Nigerian States With The Largest Economy
Lagos state has emerged as Nigeria’s largest economy based on Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The state, boasting of ₦41.17 trillion, is followed by Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Imo state, and Delta states.
Anambra, Ondo, and Ogun states trailed behind ₦5.14 trillion, ₦5.10trn, and ₦5.03trn respectively.
According to the report compiled by BudgIT, Imo and Anambra state have drastically increased their GDP compared to other states because of the growing natural Gas exploitation.
Naija News reports that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the monetary value of final goods and services, those bought by the final user and produced in a region/country/state over a given period of time.
Below is the full list of the 36 states in Nigeria, ranked according to their economies and developed infrastructure.
1. Lagos: ₦41.17trn
2. Rivers: ₦7.96trn
3. Akwa Ibom: ₦7.77trn
4. Imo: ₦7.68trn
5. Delta: ₦6.19trn
6. Anambra: ₦5.14trn
7. Ondo: ₦5.10trn
8. Ogun: ₦5.03trn
9. Bayelsa: ₦4.63trn
10. Niger: ₦4.58trn
11. Kaduna: ₦4.31trn
12. Benue: ₦4.27trn
13. Kano: ₦4.20trn
14. Cross River: ₦4.07trn
15. Edo: ₦3.99trn
16. Kogi: ₦3.69trn
17. Oyo: ₦3.65trn
18. Abia:₦3.53trn
19. Katsina: ₦3.32trn
20. Sokoto: ₦2.85trn
21. Adamawa: ₦2.66trn
22. Bauchi: ₦2.63trn
23. Ekiti: ₦2.35trn
24. Osun: ₦2.30trn
25. Ebonyi: ₦2.24trn
26. Jigawa: ₦2.16trn
27. Gombe: ₦2.10trn
28. Taraba: ₦2.04trn
29. Borno: ₦1.96trn
30. Nasarawa: ₦1.86trn
31. Kebbi: ₦1.80trn
32. Zamfara: ₦1.73trn
33. Plateau: ₦1.50trn
34. Enugu: ₦1.45trn
35. Kwara: ₦1.38trn
36. Yobe: ₦1.09trn