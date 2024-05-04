‘I’m Koboless, ₦3.6 Million Stolen From My Bank Account’ — Nollywood Actress Shan George Cries Out

Veteran actress, Shan George has claimed that her Zenith Bank account was drained of N3.6 million by an individual identified as Cecilia Chiagoziem Okoro.

In a video released on her Instagram account on Friday, the actress said she is “koboless” and appealed to Nigerians to help retrieve her money.

The actress shared a screenshot of the debit alert and wrote, “I need help cos I’m dy!ng. This person has just cleared my account.

“Pls my pple, everyone pls help. Pls Zenith Bank, Reverse it. I can’t access my app. I’m De@D”

In a video shared on her Instagram account, George called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and Zenith Bank to come to her rescue.

She added, “Cecilia Chiagoziem Okoro is the name of the person that has just wiped all the money in my account, 3.6 million into an Opay account.

“I am begging everybody, please Zenith bank, Opay, Abeg make una help me. I take God beg una.

“I don’t have any kobo anywhere again, what will I eat? I no fit beg, I beg una, make una help me.

“EFCC, Nigerian police, abeg, I don’t know the authorities, Zenith bank, I am begging you people.

“It’s just today, the 3rd of May, it’s not even up to an hour ago from now that I am doing this video.”

See the video below.