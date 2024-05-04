‘Do Not Stop Watching Porn’ – Popular Nigerian Pastor Speaks On Pornography

The renowned Nigerian pastor and founder of Abel Damina Ministries International, Dr Abel Damina, has provided a controversial remedy to people addicted to pornography, Naija News reports.

In a recent chat on Comfort FM’s Righteous Invasion of Truth (RIOT) programme in Uyo last month, the controversial Christian cleric shared his perspective on how individuals struggling with pornography addiction can overcome it completely.

Damina, who was asked for advice on how to stop and eliminate pornography addiction entirely, suggested that instead of trying to quit forcefully, individuals should continue watching pornography while simultaneously listening to the teachings of God.

“Don’t struggle to stop watching the porn. Don’t struggle at all. Just keep watching the porn. As you are watching the porn, spend more time hearing the ‘word’. If you watch porn for one hour, spend three to four hours hearing the word of God.

“Take not. Go get all my teachings on Christ. Just keep learning and learning. After a while, you will find out that your appetite for porn is dying, and the appetite for the word of God is growing. Before you know it, when you see porn, you will be irritated.

“Word of God will kill that appetite completely and give you a healthy appetite. That’s what to do. Don’t try to stop. In fact, keep watching, but spend more time studying God’s word, and you will find out that before you know it, your desire for porn would be gone,” the pastor stated.

Nevertheless, the submission made by Damina has faced opposition, particularly from conservative Christians on social media which strongly believed that the pastor was promoting sinful behaviour, primarily among individuals struggling with addiction.

Gideon Odoma, a well-known pastor from the Fortress Ministry, responded to Damina’s submission by categorizing pornography as a perversion.

“Christains have trivialise sexcapades. The things God call iniquities, we must never call it flexing,” he said.

Naija News reports that the clergyman, who had previously criticized Damina and Apostle Suleman for favouring the Old Testament instead of the New Testament, stated that both individuals are promoting incorrect teachings with the intention of leading Christians astray.

“The Damina and Suleman terms are wrong. It is as if their only objective in life is to derail believers, so they have a lot of time on their hands, and they find different creative ways to say the same useless things — Your sin does not matter — they find all sorts of ways to discredit as it were,” he said.

Speaking on pornographic addiction, another well-known clergyman, Chris Oyakhilome, referenced Habakkuk 2:15 to convey that pornography is a sinful behaviour that must be abstained from.

He stressed that nudity is viewed as disgraceful by God, linking pornography to prostitution due to its roots in the Greek word “porneia,” which means prostitute.

“The indication is that once nakedness is being made public, it is a shame when you’re not a child. As far as God is concerned, that is a shame.

“It started from Garden of Eden when Adam and Eve ate the forbidden apple. Their eyes were open and they found that they were naked and then covered themselves with leaves and hid from God. Christians desist from it. Those who believe in Jesus should not do it,” he stressed.