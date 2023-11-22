Footballers Who Left Sports For Porn Industry

It is the dream of most people to become footballers but some tasted that dream and decided to embrace the porn industry after a short while.

Some unknown footballers have switched from playing on the field to playing on the bed as porn industry characters. Most of these footballers made this switch due to circumstances beyond their control, while some made the switch because they thought that would give them the fastest path to fame and wealth.

Below are some of the known ex-footballers who switched from football to porn industry

1. Oliver Spedding

Oliver Spedding started growing his football career at Crystal Palace academy and even went on to play for the Premier League club. Unfortunately, his football career was halted when he found himself in prison.

After he was released from prison, Oliver Spedding found himself in the porn industry where he was paid £150 per role. The 34-year-old Englishman even met his lover, Sophie Anderson on a porn set in 2017.

Unfortunately, Spedding who once told reporters that he regretted going into the porn industry, was announced dead on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

2. Danny Mountain

Danny Mountain was a huge football perspective while he was at Southampton football academy. He was so good that big Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal showed interest in him.

Unfortunately, Danny Mountain’s football career hit the brick wall when he was just 16 years old due to a career-ending injury.

The injury forced him out of football and went as far as taking up carpentry to survive.

Mountain has since moved on the ladder of life through the porn industry and he is currently the highest-paid male pornstar in Britain.

3. Davide Lovinella

While the aforementioned footballers left the world of football for the porn industry due to conditions beyond their control, Davide Iovinella reportedly left football for the adult film industry by choice.

Lovinella started his football journey at Serie D club, ASD Calcio Pomigliano. At 24 years old, the Italian footballer felt he wasn’t making enough money as a footballer and decided to switch to the porn industry.

Story continues below advertisement

He applied for an adult film role and was given but reports claimed that Lovinella who is now 29-year-old is pushing to return to club football in Hungary.