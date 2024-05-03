19-Year-Old Nigerian Lady Sets Guinness World Record With 72-Hour Nail Painting Marathon In Plateau

A 19-year-old Nigerian nail artist from Plateau State , Lisha Dachor , has completed her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest nail painting marathon by an individual.

Naija News gathered that during the event, labelled a “nail-a-thon,” Dachor completed the painting of more than 4,000 artificial nails within a span of 72 hours.

In a post on her Facebook page on Thursday, she wrote, “Breaking barriers and setting records! Honoured to have set a new milestone in the world of nail art with the longest marathon painting of artificial nails by an individual. Grateful for the journey and the incredible support.“

Dachor revealed on April 25 her decision to undertake the challenge between April 28 and May 1 at Odilin’s Event Centre, positioned behind the National Library in Jos, the capital of Plateau State.

Speaking to the BBC, Dachor conveyed her aim of using her record attempt as a platform to highlight the positive aspects of Plateau State.

“People judge the Plateau by its cover. Apart from the ethnic issues we have, Plateau is a beautiful place. I got support from all ethnic groups while I embarked on this attempt.

“I want to give people hope, especially single mothers, because many people don’t think we have anything to offer,” she told the BBC.

After completing her marathon nail-painting session, Dachor submitted evidence to Guinness World Records for review.

Upon completing the “nail-a-thon,” there was widespread celebration and commendation, with special recognition from netizens.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Muftwang, expressed his pride in Dachor’s “record-breaking spirit“ on his X handle.

“I proudly join in celebrating Lisha Seleme Dachor’s record-breaking spirit of a young talent from Plateau State on her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest nail art marathon. Your determination aligns with my administration’s policy objectives for the youth and inspires us all,“ Muftwang wrote.