Jos Market Fire: Your Pain Is Mine – Gov Mutfwang Tells Traders

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has consoled traders at Terminus Market, who lost goods worth millions following a fire incident.

Naija News reports that the popular Terminus Market in Jos was engulfed by fire on Tuesday, leading to the loss of goods and properties worth millions.

The source of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

In a statement on Wednesday, Governor Mutfwang assured that his administration would support the traders.

He emphasized the need for all residents to avoid actions that could threaten the peace and unity of the state.

It read: “Fire outbreak in Jos, the Plateau State capital, has destroyed some parts of the popular Jos commercial Terminus market.

“I received with deep sorrow the news of the fire outbreak that occurred on Tuesday, 29th April 2025, destroying parts of the Terminus Market in Jos North, with goods worth millions lost.

“My heart goes out to the affected traders. Your pain is mine, especially in these difficult economic times. Be assured, the government will not abandon you. We will take immediate steps to cushion the impact of this tragedy.

“I appeal for calm and vigilance. Let us avoid actions that could threaten the peace and unity of our dear state. Parents and guardians must guide their children aright. Let’s stand together in solidarity. Together, we will overcome.”