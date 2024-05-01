Nigerian Army Releases List Of Successful Candidates For DSSC – [See How To Check]

The Nigerian Army announced to the general public on Wednesday, May 1, that it has released the list of successful candidates for Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 28/2024.

The Nigerian Army made an official publication via its X handle and said the full list of successful candidates for the course can be accessed via its official website.

According to the publication, Officer Cadet training will commence on 10 May 2024 at the NDA, Afaka, Kaduna.

Below is the General Instruction for the next stage of the exercise as announced by the Nigerian Army.

1 – Candidates are to report to NDA, Afaka, Kaduna with the following:

Original credentials, including online printout showing

his/her passport photograph(s).

Four copies of 5 x 7 coloured photographs in suit and full standing position without cap/hat.

Two pairs each of unmarked white round-neck vests and navy blue shorts (without stripes).

Two pairs of pure white canvas/trainers (rubber type NOT acceptable).

Two pairs each of unmarked maroon round-neck vests and navy blue tracksuits (without stripes).

Two white shirts, one blue shirt, a black tie and a black belt.

Four pairs of white socks and 2 pairs of black socks.

Two pairs of national dress or suit and casual wear.

One wristwatch.

A pair of black-laced shoes.

Swimming trunk.

Two white bed sheets and pillowcases.

One blanket (grey or army green colour).

Two sets of cutlery.

I am pressing iron.

Toiletries.

2 – Female candidates should come along with the following items in addition:

One pair of black low-heel cover shoes.

Two black lounge suits.

A pair of trouser suit.

Two black shorts (tights).

3 – Serving military personnel: Are to come along with release letters and passes from their commanders/commanding officers from their commanders/commanding officers.

4 – Successful candidates who fail to report on the aforementioned date will forfeit their vacancies to candidates on reserve.

5 – Reserve candidates are not to report to NDA but will be contacted in the

event vacancies arise.

6 – There will be no vacancy for Reserve candidates after 31 May 2024.