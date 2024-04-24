Labour Union Demands ₦350,000 As New Minimum Wage

One of the labour unions in the country, the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), has recommended the sum of ₦350,000 as the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

NAAT made the demand on Wednesday in a welcome address by its national president, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, at the 5th National Delegate Conference held at the University of Abuja.

According to him, there is a difference between minimum wage and living wage, and what Nigerian workers deserve from the government is living wage.

He lamented the impact of the fuel subsidy removal and the attendant inflation on the livelihood and survival of workers in the country.

In his words, “Nigeria must transcend the concept of a mere minimum wage to embrace the notion of a living wage, commensurate with the rising cost of living.

“Comparatively, other African countries have made strides in this regard, recognizing the fundamental right of workers to earn wages that afford them dignity and a standard of living.

“According to the Wisevoter report, Seychelles boasts the highest estimated gross monthly wage in Africa, standing at $465.4, while the South Africa’s monthly wage stands at $240. The naira equivalent of the wages of these countries would clearly depict the sorry state of the Nigerian worker.

“On this note, I propose a minimum of Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N350, 000) for the Nigeria worker as monthly wage.”

Nwokoma in his speech, also mentioned the issue of CONTISS 14 and 15 circular delays as one of the challenges his leadership had encountered,stressing how it had hampered the career progression of members of the union, and added that it must be achieved no matter how long it takes.

He said, “Despite concerted efforts, the release of circulars for CONTISS 14 and 15 remained elusive, hampering the career progression of our members. To address this, we will intensify advocacy efforts, engaging relevant stakeholders and leveraging all available channels to expedite the release of these crucial circulars in the next dispensation of our leadership. It is a task that must be achieved.”

The NAAT president also called on the federal government to ensure the implementation of the lingering FGN/NAAT 2009 Agreement.

“The lingering non-completion of the FGN/NAAT 2009 Agreement posed a significant hurdle. Despite collaborative efforts with sister unions, unresolved issues persisted, hindering the full realization of the agreement’s provisions. current leadership pledges to redouble efforts, fostering stronger alliances with sister unions and employing strategic negotiation tactics to drive progress towards a satisfactory resolution,” Nwokoma said.

Speaking on the backlog salary payments, the NAAT leader said, “The non-payment of backlog salaries remained a pressing concern, impacting the financial stability of our members and causing disaffection and low morale.

“To address this challenge, the leadership in the next dispensation will pursue proactive measures, including dialogue with relevant authorities, recourse to necessary action within the ambit of the law, and sustained advocacy to ensure the prompt and fair resolution of outstanding salary arrears, prioriazing welfare of members.”