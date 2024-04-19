Lawyer Asks Kogi Assembly To Begin Impeachment Process Against Ododo 

A prominent human rights lawyer, Deji Ajare, has called on the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Umar Yusuf, to initiate impeachment proceedings against Governor Usman Ododo.

The request, articulated in a letter submitted through the clerk of the House on Friday, cites serious allegations of misconduct and abuse of office by the governor.

Ajare’s accusations centre around Governor Ododo’s alleged use of the state’s official motorcade to aid the escape of his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, from an arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC had surrounded Bello’s Abuja residence on Wednesday around 4:20 pm to detain him in connection to an N80.2 billion money laundering investigation.

The lawyer argued that the governor’s actions constituted the harbouring of a fugitive, obstruction of justice, and the misuse of state resources, all of which he deemed severe enough to warrant impeachment.

Following the incident, the EFCC has declared Bello wanted, and the Nigeria Immigration Service has placed him on its watchlist.

Additionally, the Inspector General of Police has ordered the withdrawal of all police units attached to Bello.

Ajare further urged the Kogi State House of Assembly to cooperate with federal authorities, ensuring that all individuals involved are available for questioning and thorough investigation, to uphold justice and accountability in the state government.

“In the light of the above allegations and the inherent potential breaches of statutory duties imposed by the Constitution and other relevant laws of our country, these actions, if proven true, amount to gross misconduct and warrant immediate investigation and commencement of impeachment proceedings.

“I hereby call on the Kogi State House of Assembly under your leadership to initiate a thorough inquiry into these allegations by Section 188 of the Nigerian Constitution, to ascertain the truth and to hold Governor Usman Ododo accountable if the allegations are found to be true.

“I also urge the Kogi State House of Assembly to cooperate with national law enforcement agencies, including the EFCC, to ensure all individuals involved are available for questioning and to facilitate a smooth investigation”, he said.

He further implored the House of Assembly to take swift and decisive actions, noting the effect of the “misgovernance implied in these allegations” on the people of the state.

“I thank you as I look forward to your urgent attention to this issue. I trust in your commitment to uphold the Constitution and the laws of our land for the betterment of our state and its people”, the letter also read.

However, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mohammed Yabagi, who spoke to our correspondent via telephone, said neither the Clerk nor the Speaker had received such a letter.

Yabagi added that the House had not seen any valid reasons to begin impeachment processe against the governor and that there was no evidence that the governor prevented security agencies from arresting Yahaya Bello.

“Anybody in the public has their perception of the matter. But the House has not seen any reason, none of the members of the House were there, and none of them saw the governor trying to prevent the security agencies from doing their job. As far as the Assembly is concerned, the Assembly supports all constitutionally recognised security agencies. We have not seen any reason why the House should commence any impeachment processes.

“For context, as far as the Executive is concerned, the immediate past governor was not even at his Abuja residence, and there’s no concrete evidence that the Executive Governor prevented them from doing their constitutionally recognised job. The House is yet to receive such a letter, and the Speaker is yet to have any knowledge of such a letter,” he said.