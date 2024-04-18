Tariff Hike: Ikeja Electric Apologizes To ‘Band A’ Customers For Not Meeting 20 Hour Daily Electricity Supply

Ikeja Electric has apologized to customers under the Band A feeder after failing to meet the 20-hour daily expectation in the aftermath of the electricity tariff increase.

Issuing the apology in a post via its official X account, the electricity distribution company disclosed that while it was responsible for the outages witnessed in some areas, it however blamed the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) for the outages witnessed is some other areas under the Band A feeder.

“We extend our apologies for falling short of the expected minimum service level of 20 hours on the Band A feeders for below for 16th and 17th of April, 2024,” the post read.

Naija News reports that DisCos’ apology comes a few weeks after the federal government increased the electricity tariff for Band A customers by over 200 percent.

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has approved a 300 percent increase in the electricity tariff for Band A consumers in the country.

Naija News reports that the Vice Chairman of NERC, Musiliu Oseni, made this known in Abuja on Wednesday.

Power distribution companies (DisCos) will be allowed to raise electricity prices to N225 ($0.15) per kilowatt-hour from N68 for urban consumers this month effectively from April 1, 2024, Leadership Newspaper reports.

However, Oseni disclosed that the rate increase will only affect 15 percent of the country’s electricity customers.

According to the NERC boss, these customers, who represent 15 per cent of the population, also consume 40 per cent of the nation’s electricity.