Wike, Atiku, Others Attend PDP National Caucus Meeting (See List)

Former Rivers State Governor and incumbent Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Wednesday, attended the National Caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It’s the first time Wike will be attending a meeting of the PDP since after the presidential election last year.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar was also in attendance.

Other chieftains of the PDP who also attended the meeting include former Vice President Namadi Sambo; former Jigawa governor, Sule Lamido, Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Henry Dickson and others.

The list of attendees also includes former Governors, members of the party’s Board of Trustees as well as former Ministers who served under previous PDP administrations.

The meeting held at the Bauchi State Governors Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

Naija News reports that the PDP national caucus meeting in Abuja will precede the party’s National Executive Committee meeting on Thursday.

It would be recalled that both Atiku and Wike contested the 2023 presidential ticket of the PDP but it was Atiku who eventually won the ticket.

Wike also missed out on emerging as the running mate of Atiku for the 2023 election, leading him and others, including the G5 Governors to withdraw their support for Atiku as the PDP presidential candidate.

The former Rivers State Governor openly supported President Bola Tinubu, who was the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the elections.

After emerging President, Tinubu appointed Wike as the FCT Minister to compensate him for the role played in his election victory.