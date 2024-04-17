EFCC Operatives Leave Yahaya Bello’s Abuja Residence

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have left the Abuja residence of the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The EFCC operatives had earlier restricted movement in and around Bello’s house situated on Benghazi street, Wuse Zone 4.

After a few hours, Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State arrived at the Bello’s residence and was later seen leaving with his predecessor.

An EFCC official could be overheard while speaking with his superior on the phone saying Bello was inside Ododo’s car that departed.

Shortly after Ododo departed from Bello’s residence, the EFCC operatives left the house.

Court Stops EFCC From Arresting Yahaya Bello

A High Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, has restrained the EFCC from infringing on the fundamental human rights of the immediate-past governor of Kogi State.

In a two hour judgement delivered on Wednesday, at the High Court 4 and presided over by Hon. Justice I.A Jamil, in suit No: HCL/68/M/2020, the court restrained the EFCC from arresting, detaining and prosecuting the applicant (Bello) except as authorised by the Court.

The court’s latest consequential order followed the earlier interim injunction given by the same court.

The judgement followed the suit brought before the court by Bello as the applicant, seeking to enforce his fundamental rights against the EFCC.

The Court equally restrained the respondents from continuing to persecute the applicant.