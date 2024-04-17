Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 17th April 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 16th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1050 and sell at N1100 on Tuesday 16th April 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1050 Selling Rate N1100

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1160 Selling Rate N1161

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said Nigeria’s crude oil reserves increased from 36.96 billion barrels (bb) on January 1, 2023, to 37.50 bb on January 1, 2024.

Naija News reports that the NUPRC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gbenga Komolafe, stated this while speaking with reporters in Abuja, on Monday.

Also, the NUPRC boss stated that the country’s Natural Gas reserves rose from N208.83 trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) on January 1, 2023, to 209.26TCF on January 1, 2024.

According to him, the data indicates the level of hydrocarbon capacity the nation is endowed with while describing the development declaration as positive for Nigeria.