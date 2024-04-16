El-Rufai Tells President Tinubu Those To Sack From His Cabinet

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has told President Bola Tinubu to sack all appointees in his government that are not performing up to expectations.

Speaking on Monday in Maiduguri at a capacity-building workshop for top officials of the Borno State government, El-Rufai stressed that Tinubu should relieve those who are not performing in his cabinet of their responsibilities and bring in other capable hands.

The former Governor also called on the President to adjust some of his policies that are not yielding the desired or expected results.

“You appointed a person into a position and he is not working according to the expectation, you should have the humility to tell him that I need a better person, go and do something else,” El-Rufai said.

He further urged Nigerians to pray and assist the administration in its efforts to make things better.

“What we must do as citizens is to pray for our leaders for God to guide them to see or do what is right,” he said.

“For God to give them the humility to reverse themselves when necessary and do the right thing; that’s how society progresses.”

Tinubu Govt Has Brought Back Fuel Subsidy, And Is Even Paying More But Many Nigerians Don’t Know – El-Rufai

Meanwhile, El-Rufai also declared during the event that President Bola Tinubu has restored the fuel subsidy regime, but many Nigerians don’t know.

According to him, the federal government is currently paying more for fuel subsidies than before it was removed by President Tinubu in May 2023.

He submitted that the restoration of fuel subsidy is what made the price of petrol per litre to be at about N600 to N750, which could have been much higher than the diesel, which is now sold above N1,000 depending on the location.

The former Governor, however, added that many Nigerians are not aware of the situation.