Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 16th April 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 15th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1100 and sell at N1115 on Monday 15th April 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1100 Selling Rate N1115

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1138 Selling Rate N1139

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The value of the naira gained strength on Monday afternoon in the parallel market, having opened at N1,130 to the dollar in the morning.

It was learned that the naira was selling at N1,000 to the dollar at the parallel market by noon on Monday.

Last week Monday, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) offered $15.88 million to BDC operators at N1,101 to the dollar, pushing up the value of the naira on the streets.

The CBN sells dollars to the BDCs at the lower band of rate quoted on the Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

Last Friday, the value of the naira was between N1,265 and N1,100 to the dollar in anticipation of another liquidity push by the apex bank.

According to Leadership, the value of the naira, which opened trading activities on the parallel market at N1,130 to the dollar, had firmed up to N1,000 by midday.