Fulfil The Promise You Made To Us – Fulani Leaders Send Message To Tinubu

Advertisement

The Fulani community leaders in Nigeria have urged the citizenry to be patient with the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

They reiterated their support for Tinubu’s administration, adding that efforts aimed at repositioning the country will soon begin to materialize.

The traditional leaders stated this after a meeting in Abuja on Monday.

They called on the President to reciprocate the support provided by the Fulanis during the 2023 presidential polls.

The northerners appealed to Tinubu to intervene and address the alleged profiling of the Fulani community by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

They warned that such actions could harm the economic welfare of the Fulanis.

They also urged President Tinubu to act on his electoral promise to the Fulani community to establish a livestock agency to serve migrant cattle rearers.

The President of, Fulbe United for Peace and Development Association of Nigeria (FUPDAN), the umbrella body of all Fulani associations in the country, Ardo Aliyu Liman Bobboi, said the call for the President’s intervention in the plight of the Fulanis stemmed from the fact that the Ardos, numbering over 33,360 were the core mobilizers that helped to mount an intensive campaign for President Tinubu in his success in the presidential elections in 2023.

According to him, “The entire Ardos of the Fulbe United for Peace and Development commend the effort of the current administration in providing good leadership for the country.

“We recall the presence of then-candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu on a cold February evening on the campaign trail where he spent quality time interacting with Ardos from all the 36 States and Abuja towards a national movement that ensured massive votes for his candidacy within the Fulani community in Nigeria.

“It is with utmost pride that we recount the huge success recorded at the polls in 2023.

“The Fulbe group appreciates the President in the giant strides he is making in leading this great country and we are supportive of the good works he is doing.

“As a peace-loving group, dedicated to the peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians and the development of our country, we appeal to every Nigerian to be patient as all the efforts of this government will soon begin to manifest”.