Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 15th April 2024

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 14th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1135 and sell at N1140 on Sunday 14th April 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1135 Selling Rate N1140

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1237 Selling Rate N1238

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

In a recent forecast by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the naira, Nigeria’s currency, is anticipated to strengthen significantly, potentially trading below ₦1,000 to the dollar in the foreseeable future.

This optimistic outlook comes after a previous statement on March 10 by the renowned financial institution, projecting the naira to reach ₦1,200 per dollar within the next twelve months.

During an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Andrew Matheny, an economist at Goldman Sachs, indicated that the naira might surpass earlier expectations by trading even lower than the projected ₦1,200 against the dollar.

He said, “This probably can run further; we would see an extension of the move to 1,000 and maybe even sub-1,000.”