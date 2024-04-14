Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 14th April 2024

Advertisement

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 13th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1140 and sell at N1150 on Saturday 13th April 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1237 Selling Rate N1238

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigerian Naira saw a significant appreciation against the US dollar on Friday, as it strengthened in both the official and parallel segments of the foreign exchange (FX) market.

In the parallel market, the currency appreciated to ₦1,150 per dollar, marking a 0.86 percent increase from ₦1,160 recorded on Thursday.

Currency traders in Lagos, commonly referred to as bureau de change (BDC) operators, reported the buying rate of the greenback at ₦1,110 and a selling price at ₦1,150, thus earning a profit margin of ₦40.

“The dollar is falling and it is not my fault. It is how the FX market is now,” commented Lawal, a BDC operator in Lagos who spoke with TheCable