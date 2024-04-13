Shi’ites Not Planning To Avenge Members Death – El-Zakzaky Replies Police

Advertisement

The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has categorically denied allegations suggesting that his members were plotting to attack police formations in retaliation for the killing of their members in Kaduna State.

The denial comes in the wake of a controversial wireless message purportedly issued by the Nigerian Police, Borno State Command, which claimed that the IMN had vowed vengeance.

In a formal statement released by Professor Isah Hassan Mshelgaro on behalf of IMN, the movement addressed the accusations detailed in the police communication.

According to the statement, the wireless message had been distributed across all police formations within the state, with instructions to quickly disseminate it among operation-base commanders.

Sheikh El-Zakzaky expressed his dismay upon learning about the claims made by the police. He emphasized that such allegations are baseless and do not represent the principles or actions of the IMN.

The leader of the Shi’ites conveyed his deep concern over the potential repercussions of such a claim, which could exacerbate tensions between the police and the Shi’ite community, potentially leading to further misunderstandings and conflict.

He said, “We want to categorically inform the general public that there is no any plan to avenge the killings of the seven of our innocent brothers killed in Kaduna and Zaria eight days ago, be it on the police or any other organization or individual.

“This shameful ‘intelligence’ surprisingly, came from the police headquarters in Maiduguri, almost 800 kilometres away from Kaduna where the last killings occurred.

“History has recorded that for the more than 40 years of its existence, the Islamic movement has never embarked on any vengeance or reprisal mission on either security forces or their sponsored hoodlums, despite the intense prolonged persecutions and heightened provocations.”

The Shi’ites further stated that it is not willing to avenge, and it is illogical, unreasonable and incompatible to avenge a crime committed in Kaduna by people very well known to the movement on innocent police operatives in corners of Borno State.

They further stated that it is ridiculous for the Nigerian police to claim that the movement has an armed wing when the world had witnessed the killing of their members, including the Zaria 2014 and 2015 killings, by the security, without incurring even a single injury or casualty.

He further stated, “We, here again, want the public to note that this malicious claim is false, even the public fully knows that the movement does not have an armed wing and it is not armed.

“We call on the Nigeria police to withdraw this disgraceful message it called intelligence and advise it to further desist from all these forms of viciousness and instead concentrate its efforts on the true agents of insecurity in Borno State to flex its weaponry muscles on, so as to give Borno State residents respite and leave the Islamic movement, as we are vowed to continue with our known struggle for social justice for all.

“By circulating this false and unintelligent intelligence at this time, the Nigeria police, in its usual hypocrisy, may be planning to commit crimes on the specified locations and blame it on the Islamic movement as it did severally in the past.

“As such, the general public is further cautioned to this possible evil police intention and should note that in case of any security breach in these named places the police should be held responsible.

“Meanwhile, we still hold the Federal and State Governments responsible for the killing of our brothers on the streets of Kaduna and Zaria peacefully protesting for Palestine and we will continue to seek justice for those killed or injured by the police until we get it, no matter how long.

“The police should also note that the restraints of the Islamic movement over the years should not be taken for granted, for even conscience tells that there is a limit to irresponsibility and oppression.

“Sheikh Zakzaky has said it, time without number, that the day of retribution will come, and will certainly come, and justice shall be served accordingly. All these your atrocities have not been, and will never be forgotten or forgiven.”