El-Zakzaky Returns To Nigeria, Reveals Buhari Govt’s Plot – [Photos]

The supreme leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), better known as Shiites, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has returned to Nigeria along with his wife Zeenah.

Naija News understands that El-Zakzaky and his wife arrived in Abuja on Thursday (today), February 21, 2024, after undergoing a five-month medical treatment in Iran.

Upon their arrival at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the Shi’ite leader was greeted by thousands of enthusiastic supporters before heading to the Moshood Abiola Stadium for a grand reception.

This public appearance marks El-Zakzaky’s first since being released from Kaduna prison in July 2021, symbolizing a significant moment for himself and his followers.

In his address to the crowd of supporters, Sheikh Zakzaky expressed deep appreciation for the warm reception and provided updates on his health following the medical journey.

He said: “We are better than we were, even though we have not completed our treatment. Perhaps, after six months, we may have to go back for the continuation of the next stage of treatment. We are very happy that we are back safely.”

The Last Regime Attempted To Silence Us

Zakzaky recounted his ordeal in Nigeria, stating that the immediate past government led by former President Muhammadu Buhari attempted to ‘silence us once and for all’, but it failed.

The Islamic scholar recollected the remarkable moments that shaped his trip, particularly his encounter with Ayatollah Ali Khomeini, the esteemed leader of the Islamic Revolution.

This meeting, along with other significant experiences, strengthened his determination to carry on his important work in Nigeria, highlighting his unwavering commitment to persist despite past challenges posed by the government.

El-Zakzaky said: “We will continue what has been started (revivalist Islam). Nothing has stopped. You know the attempt by the last regime was to silence us once and for all, but they could see that we have continued with our activities all through their eight years of tyrannical rule.”

The Sheikh’s resolute position and initial significant engagement with his followers following his acquittal by the High Court of Kaduna State in 2021 portrayed a strong sense of resilience.

Naija News recalls that following an assault by the Nigerian Army on their home in December 2015, Sheikh El-Zakzaky and his wife were arrested, resulting in the tragic death of approximately a thousand of his followers, including family members.

After enduring nearly six years of imprisonment, the couple’s release in 2021 and the subsequent return of their travel documents in October 2023 by the federal government, led by Bola Ahmad Tinubu, allowed them to seek essential medical treatment overseas.

The warm welcome signified a renewed sense of determination among his supporters and confirmed his significance in Nigeria’s socio-political sphere.