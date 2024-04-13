Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 13th April 2024

Advertisement

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 12th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1130 and sell at N1150 on Friday 12th April 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1130 Selling Rate N1150

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1237 Selling Rate N1238

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Association of Bureaux de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has proposed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issue a directive requiring non-oil exporters to retain foreign currencies in their domiciliary accounts for a minimum of 48 hours.

ABCON’s president, Aminu Gwadabe, announced the association’s position in a statement released on Thursday. The statement endorses the CBN’s recent clampdown on the use of non-oil export domiciliary account deposits to secure naira loans.

This development follows closely on the heels of a directive issued by the CBN on April 8, mandating all banks to discontinue accepting foreign currency-denominated collaterals for naira loans.

The financial regulator has stipulated that all existing loans backed by foreign currency collaterals must be reconciled within 90 days or subjected to a 150 percent capital adequacy ratio computation as part of the bank’s risk management strategy.