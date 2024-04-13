Abducted Channels TV Reporter Regains Freedom

Advertisement

A Channels Television reporter and Government House Correspondent, Joshua Rogers, has been released from captivity.

Naija News had earlier reported that Rogers was abducted from his home in Rumuosi, Obio/Akpor area of Rivers State and was freed around 10 p.m. on Friday, less than 24 hours after his abduction on Thursday.

His colleague, Charles Oporum, confirmed Rogers’ safe release and reunion with his family in the late hours of Friday. “Yes, he has been released about an hour ago, and has reunited with his family,” Oporum stated, providing relief to colleagues, viewers, and well-wishers who had been anxiously awaiting news about Rogers’ safety.

Channels Television also confirmed the news of his release in a brief statement expressing gratitude to the public for their concern: “Channels Television reporter Joshua Rogers, who was abducted last night in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has been freed. We thank our viewers and all those who expressed concern over the unfortunate incident.”

The circumstances surrounding Rogers’ release remain unclear, including whether he was rescued by security forces or if a ransom was involved.

The Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) had initiated rescue operations following his abduction, underscoring the serious response from security agencies.

A video circulating on social media shows an emotional reunion as Rogers celebrates his freedom with his family, marking a joyful end to a harrowing ordeal.