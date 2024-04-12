Scores Rendered Homeless As Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc In Kwara Community

Advertisement

Igbonna community in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State is grappling with the aftermath of a severe rainstorm that recently wreaked havoc on numerous homes and left many residents homeless.

Naija News reports that the storm is said to be one of the most severe in recent history.

The National President of Igbonna Descendants Development Union (IDDU), Barrister A.S Salami, reported significant destruction in the area.

“The experience is worrisome. Few houses, if any, were left untouched by the storm from the heavy rain. Some houses were completely blown off while a good number of our people’s houses were either brought down or badly damaged,” Salami detailed during an on-the-spot assessment of the damage.

According to Salami, the disaster has not only resulted in physical damage but has also deeply affected the lives of the residents.

“This is unprecedented in history as the stock of the disaster is so great to the extent that most of our people are in confusion and will hardly find where to sleep,” he explained.

The rainstorm’s impact extends beyond just property damage, disrupting the economic and social fabric of the community.

Many victims are struggling to cope with the immediate need for shelter and basic necessities, leading to a palpable sense of desperation among the affected populace.

Salami further called on the government to provide aid and support to the ravaged community.

“As we speak, the economic and normal lifestyle of the entire community had been grounded as the vulnerable victims of the disaster are at a loss as to what to do or where to put their heads for safety,” he emphasized.