Fake EFCC Official Nabbed In Kwara

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended Usman Akogun, a man accused of impersonating an EFCC officer and defrauding unsuspecting victims by promising to secure favourable outcomes in their cases with the commission.

Naija News reports that the arrest, which took place on March 27, 2024, in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, was announced in a statement by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale.

Akogun, a resident of Babanla in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, reportedly exploited the trust of individuals by posing as an EFCC official, extracting a sum of N.5 million (five hundred thousand naira) from Mrs. Khadizah Abdullahi. Mrs. Abdullahi had sought his purported services to facilitate the release of her two sons, detained by the commission for alleged internet fraud.

The deceit came to light after the EFCC received credible intelligence about Akogun’s fraudulent activities.

Despite his claims and Mrs. Abdullahi’s initial trust in him, several inconsistencies raised doubts about his authenticity as an EFCC officer.

These included his undergoing the same security screening as visitors at the EFCC office, his failure to exchange salutes with other officers, and his insistence on conducting financial transactions outside the EFCC premises.

Mrs. Abdullahi’s suspicions were confirmed when Akogun demanded an additional N200,000 to complete the bail process instead of securing the release of her sons.

At this juncture, EFCC operatives intervened, arresting Akogun as he attempted to collect the further sum.

Currently held in EFCC custody, Akogun faces charges related to impersonation and fraud.

The EFCC further disclosed that Akogun will be duly prosecuted upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations, sending a clear message to potential fraudsters about the consequences of such deceitful acts.