Rainstorm Destroys Kano Police Headquarters

A heavy rainstorm in parts of Kano State on Thursday reportedly destroyed the premises of the headquarters of the Nigeria Police in Kano.

Naija News learnt it was the second rainfall in the city this year and it destroyed properties estimated in millions of Naira.

The rain was said to have started with a storm at about 2:30 pm and lasted for about forty minutes.

It was gathered that about half of the new roofing sheets on the main building of the police headquarters were blown off, with some of the sheets forcefully landing on top of vehicles parked by officers on duty.

Also affected was the main gate to the police headquarters, one of which was forcefully yanked off from its concrete pillar and thrown overboard.

Daily Sun confirmed in its report that no life was lost or injury sustained. The storm reportedly also fell several electric poles and cut off wires within the premises, resulting in an immediate cut of power supply and the slowdown of activities at the headquarters.

One of the carpenters employed to clear the mess told journalists that it was wrong to blame the tragedy on the quality of wood used in re-roofing the building by the contractors.

He said the sheets were blown off because the doors and windows have not been fixed to the rehabilitated building, adding that winds gathered within the building through these spaces and blew off the sheets.

Naija News understands that the tragedy is coming barely a few months after the same headquarters, situated in the Bompai area in the state capital, was gutted by a fire that razed almost half of its offices and destroyed its properties.

Most officers interrogated at the headquarters described the latest incident as unfortunate.