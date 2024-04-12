Price Of Bag Of Rice, Beans, Other Food Commodities This Week

Advertisement

As economic hardships continue to grip the nation, Nigerians are keenly awaiting potential policy changes from President Bola Tinubu’s administration that could lead to significant reductions in food commodity prices.

The recent surge in food prices has pushed many citizens to the brink, with incidents of individuals raiding warehouses and trucks to secure essential foodstuffs becoming increasingly common.

The situation has escalated as people from various walks of life, both young and old, are compelled by desperation to access food through unconventional means.

This has not only highlighted the severity of the food affordability crisis but also raised concerns about security and the social implications of prolonged economic strain.

Amid these challenges, the spotlight is now on President Tinubu, who came into power with promises of economic reform and improved living conditions.

Stakeholders across the board — from agricultural experts to everyday consumers — are calling for swift and effective interventions that can stabilize the market and ensure that basic necessities like food are accessible and affordable to all Nigerians.

Policy experts suggest that immediate steps could include revising import tariffs on staple foods to increase availability while curbing inflationary pressures.

Additionally, there is a strong advocacy for enhancing local agricultural production through subsidies, improved farming technologies, and better access to markets for local farmers.

The government is also being urged to address logistical and supply chain issues that contribute to food spoilage and increased costs.

By improving infrastructure and reducing post-harvest losses, food prices can be more effectively controlled.

Moreover, strengthening food reserve systems and enhancing transparency in food distribution are seen as crucial steps to prevent hoarding and ensure equitable distribution across all regions.

As the Tinubu administration navigates these complex issues, the country’s economic and social stability hangs in the balance.

The successful implementation of policies aimed at reducing food prices promises to alleviate immediate economic pressure and restore faith in the government’s ability to manage the country’s ongoing challenges.

In this article, Naija News has deemed it fit to update Nigerians on the price of major food commodities.

Price Of Bag Of Rice

Foreign rice – N85,000

Parboiled rice- N70,500.

Stoned-free Nigerian rice – N65,000

Price Of Bag Of Beans

Peleed Beans For Moi Moi – 50kg (N70,000)

Sweet Butter Beans – 50kg (N70,000)

Soyabeans – 100kg (N85,000)

Price Of Bag Of Garri

* Ijebu Garri – 50kg (N45,000)

* Normal white garri – 50kg (N43,000)

* Yello Garri – 50kg (N45,000)