Why We Failed To Supply 20 Hours Electricity To Customers – DisCos

Some electricity distribution companies have opened up on the reason they are unable to supply 20-hour power to customers on Band A feeders.

The power distribution companies reached out to their Band A customers via various social media platforms, seeking their understanding of their failure to meet the required minimum service level.

They explained that they failed to meet the required supply due to technical glitches.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), after announcing that customers of Band A feeders would now pay N225/KWh instead of N68KWh, said it was mandatory that the customers who were no longer enjoying subsidies must get a minimum of 20 hours of electricity daily.

NERC warned that Band A feeders not supplying up to 20 hours per day would eventually be downgraded to other bands according to the hours of power supply.

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company apologised to its customers on about 13 Band A feeders for not being able to supply them with up to 20 hours of electricity as directed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

They blamed power outages on load shedding by the Nigerian Transmission Company.

On Monday, the Kano DisCo apologised to Band A 33KV Gaskiya feeder customers, saying there was a circuit breaker issue.

“This is to sincerely apologise for the disruptions in your electricity supply in the past week. We understand the inconvenience that comes with unstable power, and we deeply regret any inconvenience it has caused.

“The reason behind the inconsistency in supply on the 33KV Gaskiya feeder was due to a circuit breaker issue. The TCN technical team has successfully resolved the circuit breaker issue,” the KEDCO said.

Also, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company requested customers’ understanding of power outages in about 20 Band A feeders between Sunday and Monday.

The IBEDC stated, “We sincerely apologise for our inability to deliver the estimated hours of supply on your feeder. This was due to the following: TCN system outages and tripping on IBEDC feeders.”

Meanwhile, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company said the prolonged power outage being experienced in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory was due to a technical fault at the Gwagwalada Transmission Station, owned by the TCN.

“This is to appeal to residents of Gwako, University of Abuja Staff Quarters, Giri, University of Abuja Permanent Site, Iddo Sauki, and Iddo Sabo, to bear with us as the prolonged power outage currently being experienced due to a technical fault at the Gwagwalada Transmission Station, owned by the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

“Also, customers on 4 X 15MVA 33/11KV Kukwaba Injection Substation are currently out of supply due to a technical fault, affecting residents of Games Village, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, The Eye Clinic, and its environs.

“The TCN maintenance crew and our dedicated engineering team are working tirelessly to rectify these faults and restore power supply as quickly as possible,” the AEDC stated on Monday.