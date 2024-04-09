Insecurity: Ex-Senate President, Lawan Seeks Prayers For Security Agencies

Advertisement

President of the 9th Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has extended his warmest wishes to the Muslim Ummah, urging continued prayers for Nigeria’s armed forces and security personnel as they tackle various security threats across the nation.

Naija News reports that this call for prayer came as Muslims worldwide concluded the Ramadan fast. This period is devoted to fasting, prayer, and reflection, aimed at strengthening one’s faith and relationship with Allah.

With the declaration of Wednesday, April 10, 2024, as Eid-el-Fitr by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, Lawan emphasized the essence of carrying the values and lessons of Ramadan into everyday life.

The former senate president stressed the importance of maintaining the spirit of generosity, kindness, and appreciation learned during the holy month.

He called on the Muslim community to support the nation’s security operatives through prayers, underlining the critical role they play in ensuring the country’s safety.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitr and mark the end of Ramadan, let us remember to keep the spirit of Ramadan alive in our hearts and minds. Let us continue to pray for our armed and security forces to succeed over the numerous security challenges confronting our dear nation,” Lawan said.

The Senate President also encouraged Muslims to continue advocating for peace, prosperity, and unity within Nigeria, praying for divine guidance, protection, and the strength to overcome challenges. Lawan’s message reflects a deep commitment to fostering national cohesion and support for security forces.

“May Allah (SWT) continue to guide us, protect us, and bless us with strength and perseverance in the face of challenges. May He grant us wisdom and understanding to work together towards building a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria,” he added.