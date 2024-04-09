Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 9th April 2024

Advertisement

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 8th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1218 and sell at N1223 on Monday 8thth April 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1218 Selling Rate N1223

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1250 Selling Rate N1251

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed concerns over the challenges of doing business in Nigeria caused by multiple factors.

Naija News understands that the increased Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) and the rising electricity tariffs were cited as contributing factors.

In a statement sent to LEADERSHIP, the director-general of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, emphasized this point.

Aloma expressed the Chamber’s grave concerns over the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent decision to increase the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) from 22.75 per cent to 24.75 per cent.

Additionally, the Chamber views the recent increase in electricity tariffs as making the cost of living and doing business in Nigeria unbearable.