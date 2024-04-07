Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 7th April, 2024

Advertisement

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 7th April 2024.

The PUNCH: The decisions of the remaining 20 state governors on the proposed establishment of state police are expected to be submitted within the next four weeks. This is according to the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Asishana Okauru, who spoke in an exclusive interview with Sunday PUNCH on Friday.

Vanguard: After admitting that 24.7 million Nigerians in 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have been hit and incapacitated by food and nutrition crisis, the Federal Government is battling to stem the tide. The figure is projected for between March and May 2024.

This Day: Ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled for April 18, there is palpable tension over the battle for the control of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) by the camps of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The Nation: Economic experts are hopeful that the current high costs of goods and food will begin to drop by the end of the first half of this year. But that is on the condition that the current momentum to energise the economy does not suffer any reversal.

Daily Trust: Many of the federal housing estates built by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari to bridge the country’s housing deficit are unoccupied and rotting away across states, investigations by Daily Trust on Sunday have revealed.

