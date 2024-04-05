Tinubu Appoints Management Team For Nigerian Education Loans Fund

Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, appointed the management team of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

He said the appointment is in line with his determination to secure Nigeria’s socio-economic future by ensuring sustainable higher education and critical skill development for all Nigerian students and the youth.

Ngelale said with the appointment of the management team, the President expects that the necessary apparatuses are expeditiously put in place for the effective take-off of this pivotal Fund for the immediate and lasting benefit of Nigerian students and families in all parts of the country.

Below are the NELFUND management team

(1) Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr – Managing Director/CEO

(2) Mr. Frederick Oluwafemi Akinfala – Executive Director, Finance and Administration

(3) Mr. Mustapha Iyal – Executive Director, Operations.

Tinubu Signs National Student Loan Bill Into Law

Meanwhile, President Tinubu, on Wednesday, signed the National Student Loan Re-enactment bill into law.

The President signed the bill in a short ceremony at the State House on Wednesday in the presence of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others were the Minister of Arts and Culture, Hannatu Musawa; the Minister of State for Youth, Ayodele Olawande, the president of the National Association of Nigerian Students, and other government officials and aides to the president.

Tinubu initially signed the student loan bill into law back in June 2023, to offer financial assistance to Nigerian students in tertiary institutions.

While the bill was signed earlier, its implementation has faced delays due to various issues hindering its rollout.