Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 5th April 2024

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 4th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1245 and sell at N1255 on Thursday 4th April 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1259 Selling Rate N1260

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

At the close of trading on Wednesday, Nigeria’s currency, the naira appreciated to N1,240 per dollar at the parallel section of the Foreign Exchange (FX) market.

Naija News understands that the current FX rate signifies an increase of 0.80 percent from the N1,250/$ reported on April 1.

Currency traders, also known as street traders, in Lagos, quoted the buying rate of the local currency at N1,220 and the selling rate at N1,240.

At the official window, the local currency appreciated by 1.25 percent against the dollar from N1,278.58 on April 2 to close at N1,262.85 on Wednesday.

During trading hours in the official window, a dollar was sold as high as N1,296 and at a low rate of N1,210, according to FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

The daily foreign exchange market turnover was $166.18 million.

With the current figures at both FX markets, the official market rate surpasses the parallel market rate by N22.85.