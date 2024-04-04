‘We Have Nowhere Else To Run’ – Binance Whistleblowers Seek FG’s Protection Amid Threats To Life

Advertisement

The whistleblowers who initiated the investigation, detention, and subsequent trial of Binance Holdings Limited executives have expressed concerns about threats to their safety and the safety of their families.

The group urged the Federal Government to consider providing them with state protection.

The Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative and Niger Delta Youth Council have written a letter to President Bola Tinubu in Abuja calling for action.

The group maintained that they are the petitioners and whistleblowers who brought to light the blatant misuse of the Nigerian financial system orchestrated by Binance Holdings Limited.

The National Coordinator of Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative, Amb. Solomon Adodo, and the National Coordinator of Niger Delta Youth Council, Engr. Jātor Abido, jointly signed the letter on Wednesday, March 28th, 2024.

The letter reads in part: “We write as the petitioners and whistleblowers that revealed the brazen abuse of the Nigerian Financial system being perpetrated by Binance Holdings Limited to notify you of the present threat to our lives and seek protection from the State through your express Presidential directive.

“We are presently in deep shock and panic as to how the detainee managed to escape without a trace.

“We are also aware that the Binance Team have a very significant financial war chest which we can never match.

“Our fears also stem from the fact that we blew the lid on the terrorism financing/serious operations carried out through the Binance platform.

“We are, therefore, at very significant risk alongside our immediate families.

“We have nowhere else to run than to the Nigerian government for whom we undertook this daring patriotic task.”