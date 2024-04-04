Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 4th April, 2024

Advertisement

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 4th April 2024.

The PUNCH: Manufacturers and organised Labour have kicked against the Federal Government’s 240 per cent hike in the tariff payable by electricity users enjoying a 20-hour power supply. They insisted on the electricity subsidy, warning that its removal would send manufacturers out of business and worsen inflation.

Vanguard: Regulatory Commission, NERC, has indicated that a total of 1,974,385 electricity consumers would be affected by its recent hike in tariff. Vanguard learnt that the tariff hike was aimed at making a significant cut on estimated N2.9 trillion electricity subsidy in the 2024 fiscal year.

The Nation: Electricity consumers yesterday expressed disgust at the hike in tariff for a section of consumers. They expressed fears that, although the tariff increase is limited to those categorised as Band A consumers, it could within a short period spread to the others despite lingering power outages.

Daily Trust: The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and some civil society organisations (CSOs) have kicked against the new hike in electricity tariff in the country. Those who spoke to Daily Trust yesterday said all the reasons given by government officials on the increase were not tenable, saying even in advanced societies, citizens enjoy subsidies on some basic necessities like fuel and electricity.

