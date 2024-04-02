Atiku Returns To Nigeria For PDP NEC Meeting

Advertisement

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has returned to Nigeria after a vacation abroad.

Naija News learned that Atiku, who had been out of the country for weeks, returned to Abuja in the early hours of today, Tuesday.

According to Leadership, Atiku returned to the country to attend the much-anticipated National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku, who is regarded as the de-facto leader of the party, being the presidential candidate in the last elections, is expected to spearhead other meetings ahead of the NEC meeting.

Recall that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP had fixed the NEC meeting for April 18, having refused to hold the meeting for over one year.

The NEC, the second most influential decision-making organ of the party after the NWC, is expected to meet every quarter as stipulated by the party’s constitution.

The NEC meeting is anticipated to tackle several pressing issues that have hindered the party’s unity and progress since the 2023 general elections.

Top of the agenda is the resolution of persistent internal discord, consideration of disciplinary measures for members engaged in anti-party activities, and deliberations on the leadership dynamics within the party.

Speculation is rife that the NEC will address grievances, including the actions of certain members, like the FCT Minister, who openly declared non-support for Atiku in the elections, which has sparked calls for accountability.