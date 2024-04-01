Why I Decided To Take A Break From Music – Duncan Mighty

Advertisement

Popular Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty has opened up on the reason he took a sabbatical from his music career.

The singer stated that music and talent isn’t enough for an entertainer, adding that he has decided to bag a Doctorate of Philosophy degree, (PhD).

The ‘Port Harcourt First Son’ crooner revealed that he took a sabbatical from music to focus on his education.

Duncan Mighty stated this in a recent interview with 3Music TV, Accra, Ghana.

According to him, he has an MSc in Acoustics from Freiburg University, Germany.

He said, “Taking a break from music wasn’t a difficult decision. Most importantly, you must be able to equip yourself. You must be in charge of your career or business. For me, talent is not enough, music is not enough.

“I have to back it up with education. Studying in an international community like Freiburg University… It is not an English-speaking university. You had to do Dutch language courses for six months, then you would be admitted to school.

“But I give God praise. I think education is the only thing that remains with you even in old age. So if you cannot go to school when your parents could send, you should go when you can. That was why I took a break from music. I’m not done with education yet. I must have a PhD.”

He advised colleagues to pursue their education with vigour, stressing that “talent is not enough”.

“If you’re not educated, someone is out there waiting to use everything you have made. Be careful, it is not about singing today. It’s called the recording business,” he said.

