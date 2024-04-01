I Was A Niger Delta Militant – Duncan Mighty Reveals

Advertisement

Nigerian singer, Duncan Wene Mighty Okechukwu, better known simply as Duncan Mighty, has revealed he was once a part of the Niger-Delta militants before venturing into music which brought him fame.

The singer disclosed that God saved his life on several occasions during the days of militancy in the creeks of Port Harcourt.

Mighty, who spoke during a recent interview with 3Music, Accra Ghana, said when fame came, most people didn’t know he was the same person involved in militancy.

He said, “I was involved in the Niger Delta crisis.

“God has saved my life severally. I am a Port Harcourt boy. I am not from Lagos. I come from the South South, from the war zone before the amnesty.

“I have been involved with a lot of community activities that had to do with protecting of our people, oil.

“But when fame came, nobody know I am that boy who was in the creeks back in the days.”

Duncan Mighty added during the interview that he was a drummer in the church before switching to secular music.

“I was the first drummer for Christ Embassy in Port Harcourt,” he said.