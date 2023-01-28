‘It’s Too Late To Fail’ – Duncan Mighty Speaks On Being Sickness

Veteran Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty, has debunked the speculations making the rounds online that he is battling with an undisclosed ailment.

Naija News reports that the Port Harcourt hitmaker made this known in a video shared via his Instagram page, stating he is hale and hearty.

He called on his fans and followers to disregard the rumours that he is sick, peddled by some bloggers aimed at tarnishing his image.

According to him, he is currently at the stage of his career where it is too late to fail and he is also working on a massive project which would be beneficial to musicians in the south-south part of the country.

The singer who prides himself as Port Harcourt’s ‘first son’ said the international music television station building is still undergoing construction and will focus on projecting the music and artists from the region to the international community.

Popular Nollywood Actor Loses Mother

Meanwhile, the mother of Nollywood actor, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, fondly called IK Ogbonna, has reportedly died.

The light-skinned actor via his Instagram on Friday night announced the sad news.

Sharing a video of special moments of his beloved mother before her sudden death, the movie star captioned it: “Rest in peace my Angel.”

Fans, colleagues and well wishers of the actor have taken to the comment section to send their condolences.