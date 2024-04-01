Price Of Petrol In Nigeria Per Litre Today

Advertisement

Fuel prices in Nigeria have soared to different levels, with current rates across various regions reflecting significant disparities.

In Lagos, fuel now costs around 670 NGN per litre, while in Abuja, prices are even steeper, ranging from 670 to 700 NGN per litre as of April 1, 2024.

Port Harcourt is experiencing similar price fluctuations, with fuel costing between 650 and 700 NGN per litre.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which typically offers lower rates than other filling stations, has set its pump price at about 568 NGN in Lagos, with slightly higher rates of 599 to 610 NGN in other parts of the country.

Advertisement

These figures mark the highest fuel prices in Nigeria’s history, driven by factors such as inflation, exchange rate volatility, and global oil price shifts.

Experts argue that the solution to Nigeria’s persistent fuel price crisis lies in self-sufficiency.

The call for the nation, rich in oil reserves, to cease fuel imports and focus on enhancing local refinery capacities is growing louder.

Advertisement

Critics assert that building efficient refineries would stabilize the market and lead to price reductions.

As the Nigerian government grapples with these challenges, the impact of the soaring fuel prices is palpable among citizens and businesses alike, with many calling for urgent measures to mitigate the economic strain caused by these increases

Here is the NNPC price of petrol in states across Nigeria:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lagos – N488

Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo & Ekiti – N500

Kwara, Abia, Imo, Akwa Ibom & Bayelsa – N515

Rivers, Cross River, Edo & Delta – N511

Ebonyi, Anambra & Enugu – N520

Abuja, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue & Niger – N537

Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa & Zamfara – N540

Kebbi – N545

Adamawa, Bauchi, Taraba & Gombe – N550

Borno & Yobe – N557