Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 1st April 2024

Advertisement

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 31st March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1250 and sell at N1280 on Sunday 31st March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Advertisement

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1250 Selling Rate N1280

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1303 Selling Rate 1304

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that it recorded an inflow of over $1.5 billion into the economy over the past few days.

The Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department of the apex bank, Sidi Ali, made this known in a statement on Friday.

According to Ali, the CBN said the high inflow indicated that its monetary policy efforts are working positively.

Advertisement

She noted that data available to the bank indicated that the inflow resulted from the bank’s concerted effort to stabilise the foreign exchange market.